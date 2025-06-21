Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 in Bonuses for MLB, NBA Finals Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP to start with a guaranteed bonus. New players who take advantage of this opportunity will be eligible for a sign-up bonus ahead of the NBA Finals, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the sign-up process.







Set up a new user profile and secure this 100% deposit bonus. New users will be eligible for up to $100 in total bonuses.

MLB is taking center stage on Saturday with all 30 teams in action. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Sleeper Fantasy is unlocking a guaranteed bonus for players before this do-or-die game.

Click here to redeem Sleeper promo code WTOP and secure $100 in bonuses with this 100% deposit match.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for the NBA Finals, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on this weekend’s games. Remember, anyone who activates this Sleeper promo will receive up to $100 in total bonuses. Players will get a 100% deposit match to start.

From there, use this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA Finals, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport. This is a flexible opportunity for players to hit the ground running. Don’t sleep on all the different ways to get in on the action with this Sleeper promo.

How to Register With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account and activating this offer is a breeze. New users can sign up and grab this bonus in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start the registration process. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to start the registration process. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.

Players will receive up to $100 in bonuses with this 100% first deposit match.

Use this bonus cash on Game 7 of the NBA Finals, MLB or any other sport.

NBA Finals Game 7 Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will meet in Game 7 on Sunday night. This is the first time the NBA Finals has gone the distance since 2016. The Pacers are the deepest team in the NBA and win because of it, but they need Tyrese Haliburton to step up in Game 7. Haliburton’s game-winner in Game 1 was a pivotal moment, but he has been invisible for most of the series.

Sleeper Fantasy will set up new users with tons of options on the NBA Finals. Use this bonus cash to make picks on stars like Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and more. There should be something for every sports fan.