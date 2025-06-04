Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for a busy week in sports with Sleeper promo code WTOP. New daily fantasy players can start locking in bonuses for the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB and more. Activate this offer by clicking here .







New players will receive a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses. Grab this bonus cash and start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Sleeper Fantasy should be a go-to option for players. This is the perfect week to sign up with the Stanley Cup Final starting on Wednesday and the NBA Finals tipping off on Thursday. Go all in on the games by locking in this bonus cash.

Redeem Sleeper promo code WTOP to qualify for a 100% deposit match and up to $100 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

NBA Finals Preview

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This isn’t the sexiest NBA Finals as far as team names go, but don’t let that distract from this matchup. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best defense in the league and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an offensive dynamo.

However, the Indiana Pacers will present a new problem for Oklahoma City to solve. Tyrese Haliburton is the offensive engine that makes Indiana go. The Thunder can match the depth that the Pacers bring to the table, but anything can happen on Thursday night. Sleeper Fantasy will have tons of different ways to make picks on the NBA Finals over the next couple of weeks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Start With $100 Bonus

There is nothing complicated about this offer from Sleeper Fantasy. Start with a cash deposit using any of the available payment methods. New players will receive a 100% match for up to $100 in bonuses.

Here is the rub with this promo: This is a chance for new daily fantasy players to get a feel for the Sleeper Fantasy app. Start making picks with bonus cash on the NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer and more. Think of this offer as a head start on the action.

How to Redeem Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

This offer is only on the table for first-time depositors on Sleeper Fantasy. Sign up using a computer or mobile device and lock in these bonuses. Here is a detailed walkthrough of the registration process: