Sims leads Los Angeles against Dallas after 32-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (2-6, 1-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-7, 0-4 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (2-6, 1-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-7, 0-4 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Dallas Wings after Odyssey Sims scored 32 points in the Sparks’ 85-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall and 6-14 in Western Conference action last season. The Wings averaged 20.4 assists per game on 31.7 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 5-15 in Western Conference play and 8-32 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (concussion protocol).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

