Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of career at 101.7 mph in 3rd mound start for Dodgers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7 mph and worked two efficient innings in his third mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one hit and one walk against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

It was the first start of more than one inning this season for the two-way superstar, who is working as an opener as he eases his way back into pitching.

“Getting Shohei through two innings throwing the ball the way he did is certainly a positive,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I didn’t know it was 102 (mph). I just saw 100, so, no, I didn’t expect that. Now I’m going to keep my fingers crossed that he feels good coming out of today.”

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the leadoff batter in the Dodgers’ 9-5 loss.

The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.

On Saturday, Ohtani threw first-pitch strikes to all seven batters he faced and finished with 27 pitches, 20 for strikes.

“I’m happy that I was able to attack the zone,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “There’s some little things that I still need to work on, but overall I’m pretty happy.”

He allowed a one-out single to Bobby Witt Jr. in the first and walked Maikel Garcia before throwing the 101.7 mph fastball on an 0-2 count to Vinnie Pasquantino, who grounded into a double play.

“It’s something I don’t think I would be able to do in a live BP setting,” Ohtani said. “It’s nice to be able to hit this velo and see how my body reacts.”

Ohtani retired the side in order in the second, fanning rookie Jac Caglianone on an 89 mph slider.

“I think you can’t take the competitor out of the player,” Roberts said. “There’s a little bit of stress and that’s when you start to see 100s and trying to bully guys. No one knows himself better than he does and I thought he was in control. Still good to see triple digits.”

The 30-year-old has 29 homers this season as Los Angeles’ primary designated hitter.

