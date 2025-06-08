SGA3K: Gilgeous-Alexander reaches 3,000 points for season, 12th player to do so in NBA history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The milestones keep coming for Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With his first basket of Game 2…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The milestones keep coming for Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With his first basket of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, Gilgeous-Alexander — the NBA’s reigning MVP — reached the 3,000-point mark for the season, including playoffs.

The milestone came on a 10-footer with 8:24 left in the opening quarter.

He needed only two points to get there Sunday, after scoring 38 in Oklahoma City’s Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

This is the 25th time in NBA history that a player has scored 3,000 points in a season. Michael Jordan did it 10 times, Wilt Chamberlain did it five and 10 other players — Bob McAdoo, Elgin Baylor, James Harden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Rick Barry, Shaquille O’Neal and now Gilgeous-Alexander — have done it once.

Gilgeous-Alexander also is the fourth player to score that many points while also handing out at least 600 assists in the same season. Jordan did that three times, while Doncic and Harden have done so once.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.