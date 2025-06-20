Jeeno Thitikul extends Women’s PGA lead and semi-retired Lexi Thompson contending for another major

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Semi-retired Lexi Thompson is going into the weekend contending for her first major title in more…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Semi-retired Lexi Thompson is going into the weekend contending for her first major title in more than a decade, and in a dwindling group of players under par at the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship while Jeeno Thitikul extended her lead.

Thitikul, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, finished a six-hour round Friday not long before sunset with consecutive birdies for a 2-under 70 to get to 6-under 138. She had a three-stroke lead over Rio Takeda (71) and Minjee Lee (72), and was four ahead of Thompson (70) after another steamy day on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco.

“To be honest, didn’t (think) it’s going to be that good result out there,” said Thitikul, the 22-year-old seeking her first major win. “Especially today just said to my coach, `Like if anybody can shoot under par today, that player will be really, really great.’ I’m shooting 2-under par and I was like, `Wow!”

With the feel-like temperatures going over 100 degrees and the ever-present Texas wind, only seven of the 156 players who started the season’s third major were under par through two rounds. There have been no bogey-free rounds this week.

There were 15 players under par after the first round, when Thitikul’s opening 68 put her a stroke ahead of fellow North Texas resident Lee.

Thitikul, a five-time winner from Thailand, was in the same group the first two rounds with top-ranked Nelly Korda, whose only two birdies Friday came over the final three holes. Korda had a 74 and is 2 over for the week.

Even though Thompson is no longer playing a full schedule, she still practices and works on her game pretty much all the time when at home.

“Any time I tee it up I want to come out here and compete and win. I just want to make sure that I’m fully ready every time I tee it up,” Thompson said. “Yeah, I mean, it put my mind more at ease coming out here knowing that I’m not playing a full schedule, grinding week in, week out, and looking forward to the weeks off.”

After an even-par round Thursday, Thompson was bogey-free in the second round until hitting her approach at the 18th into the bunker and being unable come up with yet another par-saver.

The 30-year-old Thompson, who has said last year was her final one playing a full schedule, is in her seventh tournament this season, including all three majors so far, and indicated that she will play again next week at the Dow Championship in Michigan before “a long time off.”

Her only major victory was at the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014, though her 13 top-five finishes in majors since 2013 are the most by any player and among her 20 top-10 finishes in those events.

Thompson, whose last win in any tournament was in 2019, said she is not yet allowing herself to think about what it would mean to win another major. She missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open three weeks ago, but last week was in contention in the final round before tying for fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“It’s just something that I’m going to take one shot at a time. When you get to thinking too far ahead of time it just gets to you, so I’m just really going to embrace the moment,” she said. “Come out on the weekend and just hope for the best, that’s all I can do.”

Her shots to save par Friday were really better the three birdies — the longest an 11-footer, with a 6 1/2-footer and nearly 4-footer as well.

Thompson was only 70 yards from the pin after her tee shot at the 10th, but hit her approach into the bunker and was still 43 feet away after knocking it out of there before a curling right-to-left putt. At the par-5 14th, her 5-foot putt did a 360-degree roll around the lip before falling into the cup.

“Made No. 10 a lot more difficult from my drive. Hit a great drive and I got it pretty close to the green, but they tucked the pin back right over there, so got a little greedy instead of just hitting it out to the left and ended up plugging it in the bunker,” Thompson said. “Saving pars out there are huge.”

