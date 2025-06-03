See how players qualified for the US Open at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The field for the 125th U.S. Open on June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Players listed…

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — The field for the 125th U.S. Open on June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. The USGA is holding back six spots for anyone getting in through the top 60 in the world ranking after this week:

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth.

Top 10 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthieu Pavon, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Davis Thompson.

2024 U.S. Senior Open champion

Richard Bland.

2024 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Jose Luis Ballester, a-Noah Kent.

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

a-Trevor Gutschewski.

2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Evan Beck.

Masters champions (5 years)

Scottie Scheffler.

PGA champions (5 years)

Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson.

British Open champions (5 years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

2024 Tour Championship field

Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Taylor Pendrith, Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge.

Points leader from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour (regular season and postseason combined)

Matt McCarty.

The top 60 players from the May 19 world golf ranking

Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger, J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Jason Day, J.T. Poston, Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Kim, Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin, Davis Riley, Michael Kim, Patrick Reed, Nick Dunlap, Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith.

Top 5 in the FedEx Cup on May 19 not already exempt

Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Gerard, Sam Stevens, Brian Campbell, Cam Davis.

Top 2 players from 2024 Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt on May 19

Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence.

Top player in the 2025 Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, on May 19

Laurie Canter.

The top player not already exempt from the leading three players in the LIV Golf standings on May 19

Joaquin Niemann.

2025 NCAA champion

a-Michael La Sasso.

2025 Latin American Amateur champion

a-Justin Hastings.

The top 60 players from the June 9 world golf ranking

TBD on June 8.

Sectional qualifying-Japan

Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma.

Sectional qualifying-England

Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi, Frederic LaCroix, Sam Bairstow, Edoardo Molinari, James Kruyswijk, Andrea Pavan.

Sectional qualifying

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, James Hahn, Adam Schenk, a-Lance Simpson, a-Cameron Tankersley, Carlos Ortiz, Johnny Keefer, Erik van Rooyen, Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, Cameron Young, Zac Blair, Chris Gotterup, Roberto Diaz, a-Ben James, Kevin Velo, Niklas Norgaard, Matt Wallace, Thorbjorn Olesen, Mark Hubbard, Victor Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Bryan Lee, Marc Leishman, Zach Bauchou, Alistair Docherty, Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Emilio Gonzalez, Trent Phillips, a-Tyler Weaver, a-Jackson Koivun, Will Chandler, a-Preston Summerhays, Justin Hicks.

Local and sectional qualifying

Harrison Ott, Grant Haefner, George Duangmanee, Max Moldovan, James Nicholas, George Kneiser, a-Mason Howell, Jackson Buchanan, a-Matt Vogt, Brady Calkins, Riley Lewis, a-Zachery Pollo, Joey Herrera, Philip Barbaree Jr., a-Frankie Harris, Austen Truslow.

