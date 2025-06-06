Seattle visits Phoenix after Held’s 24-point performance

Seattle Storm (4-4, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-3, 4-3 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (4-4, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-3, 4-3 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Seattle Storm after Lexi Held scored 24 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 86-77 victory against the Golden State Valkyries.

Phoenix finished 10-10 at home and 10-10 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury averaged 81.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 25-15 overall and 13-7 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Storm gave up 78.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee), Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.