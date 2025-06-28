Seattle Storm hand Connecticut Sun their eighth straight loss with 97-81 rout

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams had 16 each, and the Seattle Storm…

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams had 16 each, and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their eighth consecutive loss, 97-81 on Friday night.

Diggins hit 8 of 14 field goals and converted on 2 of 4 3-point attempts. The Storm (10-6) shot 32% (9 for 28) from 3-point range.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 20 points and Bria Hartley had 19.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, and rookie Dominique Malonga had her first double-digit scoring night in the WNBA with 11 points.

The Sun (2-14) initially kept things close but the Storm outscored the Sun by 22 points (58-36) across the second and third quarters for an 82-55 lead entering the final frame on a 3-pointer by Erica Wheeler with six seconds to go in the third.

The Sun closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run, fueled by a couple of free throws from Tina Charles and the Storm only led by five points entering the second. The Storm have won seven of their last nine games.

The Sun wrap up their road trip on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. The Storm, meanwhile, will embark on a four-game road trip that starts with the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

