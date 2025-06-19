Seattle plays Las Vegas following Ogwumike’s 26-point game

Seattle Storm (7-5, 7-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-6, 3-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (7-5, 7-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-6, 3-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Las Vegas Aces after Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points in the Storm’s 98-67 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces have gone 3-5 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA averaging 79.1 points and is shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Storm are 7-4 in Western Conference play. Seattle is sixth in the WNBA scoring 82.1 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

Las Vegas scores 79.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 78.0 Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 82.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 82.5 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 75-70 in the last matchup on June 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, two steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Diggins is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Storm. Ogwumike is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.