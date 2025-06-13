Seattle plays Golden State on 3-game win streak

Seattle Storm (6-4, 6-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (4-5, 3-3 Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (6-4, 6-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (4-5, 3-3 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State takes the court for the 10th game in franchise history. The Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-81 in their most recent game.

Seattle finished 25-15 overall last season while going 13-7 in Western Conference action. The Storm allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.