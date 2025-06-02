Seattle faces Dallas, looks to break 3-game skid

Dallas Wings (1-6, 0-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-4, 3-3 Western Conference) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (1-6, 0-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-4, 3-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Storm play Dallas Wings.

Seattle went 14-6 at home and 13-7 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

Dallas went 9-31 overall and 6-14 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 92.1 last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (concussion protocol).

