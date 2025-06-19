Schwarber hits 23rd homer of season, Sánchez pitches 8 sharp innings to lead Phillies past Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth, Christopher Sánchez pitched eight sharp innings…

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth, Christopher Sánchez pitched eight sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Thursday night.

Sánchez (6-2) allowed five hits, one run and struck out four. Philadelphia took three of four in the series.

Schwarber put the Phillies ahead in the eighth when he connected on a 1-0 sinker from reliever Anthony Bender (1-5), crushing it 428 feet to right-center. Schwarber has 23 homers on the season, only trailing Shohei Ohtani (25) for most in the National League.

Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera had his best start of the year, limiting the Phillies to one run and two hits while striking out five in a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Cabrera received applause from Marlins fans when he walked off the mound in the seventh after throwing his 82nd pitch.

Nick Fortes opened scoring for the Marlins in the fifth when he singled in Dane Myers, who hit a leadoff double.

The Miami bullpen could not preserve the lead after Cabrera was lifted. Cade Gibson came in with one on and one out in the seventh and loaded the bases on a single, wild pitch and hit by pitch. Gibson managed to limit the damage to one run that tied it at 1.

Orion Kerkering finished for his second save of the season.

Key moment

Otto Kemp raced home from second on an infield single from Bryson Stott in the ninth but was thrown out at the plate.

Key stat

Sánchez lowered his ERA to 2.87.

Up next

Both teams start home series Friday. RHP Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.76 ERA) is on the mound for Philadelphia against the New York Mets. RHP Janson Junk (1-0, 2.78) will go for Miami against Atlanta.

