Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

June 15, 2025, 1:14 AM

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division II=

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Amherst Steele 3

Division III=

Newark Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0

Division VII=

Minster 8, Newark Cath. 0

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division 1=

Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1

Division I=

Lewis Center Olentangy 3, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Division V=

St. Paris Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Division VI=

Berlin Hiland 4, Sherwood Fairview 2

Hartville Lake Center Christian 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

