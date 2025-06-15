Saturday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL= OHSAA State Final= Division II= Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Amherst Steele 3 Division III= Newark Licking Valley 1,…

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division II=

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Amherst Steele 3

Division III=

Newark Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0

Division VII=

Minster 8, Newark Cath. 0

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division 1=

Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1

Division I=

Lewis Center Olentangy 3, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Division V=

St. Paris Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Division VI=

Berlin Hiland 4, Sherwood Fairview 2

Hartville Lake Center Christian 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

