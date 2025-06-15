Saturday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division II=
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Amherst Steele 3
Division III=
Newark Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0
Division VII=
Minster 8, Newark Cath. 0
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division 1=
Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1
Division I=
Lewis Center Olentangy 3, W. Chester Lakota W. 1
Division V=
St. Paris Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1
Division VI=
Berlin Hiland 4, Sherwood Fairview 2
Hartville Lake Center Christian 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com
