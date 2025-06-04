Sancho to return to Man United after Chelsea decides not to make loan deal permanent

LONDON (AP) — Jadon Sancho is set to return to Manchester United after confirming his exit from Chelsea after a…

LONDON (AP) — Jadon Sancho is set to return to Manchester United after confirming his exit from Chelsea after a season-long loan spell.

The 25-year-old England winger sent a post on social media late Tuesday, saying he was “grateful for the experience” at Chelsea.

“Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home — teammates, staff and the fans,” Sancho wrote. “Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues.”

Chelsea will have to pay a fee of five million pounds ($6.75 million) to opt out of its obligation to buy Sancho outright for 25 million pounds ($34 million) as part of the terms of his loan deal announced in August last year.

Sancho left United after falling out with then-manager Erik ten Hag and had not been expected to return. Ten Hag left the club in October.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros ($100 million) in 2021.

He scored one of Chelsea’s goals in its 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Conference League final last week.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.