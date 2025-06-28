San Diego’s Tomás Ángel comes through in stoppage time for 3-2 win over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tomás Ángel scored late in second-half stoppage time and MLS Western Conference-leading San Diego FC rallied…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tomás Ángel scored late in second-half stoppage time and MLS Western Conference-leading San Diego FC rallied to defeat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ángel, a second-half substitute, scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the upper left central zone. The goal was assisted by Anders Dreyer, with a second assist by Jasper Löffelsend.

Expansion San Diego (39 points, 12-5-3) trailed 2-1 early in the second half and didn’t draw even until the 77th minute when Hirving Lozano scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. He was assisted by Milan Iloski, with a second assist by Dreyer.

Dreyer, who finished with a goal and two assists, scored the first goal of the match with Anders Dreyer with a penalty in the 26th minute.

Petar Musa of Dallas scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner, making it 1-all in the 44th minute.

Sebastian Lletget made it 2-1 for Dallas when he scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box in the 56th minute.

Dallas had only two more attempted shots the rest of the game, including Petar Musa’s header from the center of the box that went over the goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

CJ dos Santos made four saves for San Diego, which scored on all three shots on goal against Maarten Paes of Dallas (21 points, 5-8-6).

