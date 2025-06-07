San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (36-26, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-30, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (36-26, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-30, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -149, Padres +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has gone 18-11 at home and 34-30 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 36-26 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Padres have a 26-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has five doubles, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 15 for 45 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 17 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .316 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8 for 40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.