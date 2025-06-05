Royals rookie Jac Caglianone gets first career hit and RBI

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kansas City Royals rookie outfielder Jac Caglianone got a pair of firsts out of the way…

Caglianone ripped Miles Mikolas’ curveball into the right-field corner for an RBI double that scored Salvador Perez in the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals. It was the first career hit and RBI for the highly touted prospect who was selected sixth overall by Kansas City in the 2024 amateur draft.

“He’s a very decorated pitcher, a veteran and all that, so I knew his command was really good,” Caglianone said. “So, he started off two heaters up, get down 0-2, and luckily, just saw the curveball pop.”

Caglianone also added a nice running catch in right field to rob Alec Burleson of an extra base hit in the fifth in the Royals’ 6-5 loss.

“He tracked that ball really well,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I mean, it’s hit hard and going towards the line, so it was a really nice play.”

Caglianone went 0 for 5 in his major league debut on Monday, but he came close to picking up hits during three of those at-bats. Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II raced 92 feet to make a running catch just steps away from the outfield wall on his first career at-bat and 10-time Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado made a pair of off-balance throws to nail him at first base later in the game.

“It’s the big leagues,” Caglianone said. “These guys are really good at what they do. Yeah, it’s been good so far. A lot of hard contact, and just going to keep building on it.”

Caglianone had to wait an extra day to get his first hit after rain washed out Tuesday night’s game.

“I was able to have a nice dinner with my family,” Caglianone said. “Had a good night’s sleep, so I was good going into 18 innings today.”

The 22-year-old Caglianone hit .319 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 38 games with Triple-A Omaha after playing the first 12 games of the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

“He’s going to impact a lot of games for us,” Quatraro said. “We’re pretty confident in that. You know, he’s been swinging the bat fine. Squared the ball up his first time as well, but for him to get that first one out of the way and kind of get that relaxation, that feel, is good for him, and it’s good for us.”

Caglianone said he was thinking about his father when he got the hit. The ball will go home with his dad, who was in the stands to watch the milestone.

“He can keep it,” Caglianone said.

