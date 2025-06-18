Royals’ Ragans will be shut down for 4 weeks with a mild rotator cuff strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans will be shut down for four weeks from the last…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans will be shut down for four weeks from the last time he threw because of a mild rotator cuff strain.

“No surgery. No injection. Just rest,” manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Ragans, an All-Star for Kansas City last season, was recently reevaluated after being placed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday. That happened six days after he returned from an IL trip for a left groin strain and allowed five runs in only three innings at St. Louis.

Ragans is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts this season. He was acquired in a June 2023 trade with Texas and went 11-9 last season with a 3.14 ERA, ranking fifth in the majors with 223 strikeouts.

