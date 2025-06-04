Royals at Cardinals postponed by rain, will be part of split doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Wednesday night has…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed by rain.

The Cardinals said the I-70 rivals will finish their season series with a split doubleheader Thursday. The Royals won the series opener in St. Louis 10-7 on Tuesday. The Cardinals took two of three in Kansas City last month.

Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone made his major league debut in the series opener, going hitless in five at-bats.

The forecast called for rain to continue well past the scheduled start time Wednesday.

St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas had been set to face Royals lefty Noah Cameron before the postponement. The probable starters for the early game Thursday weren’t immediately announced.

