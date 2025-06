Rothesay International Results

Friday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €756,875 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €756,875

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Ugo Humbert (4), France, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (1), United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Alexandra Eala, Philippines, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Maya Joint, Australia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (3), Britain, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, def. Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, Britain, 2-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Maya Joint, Australia, def. Renata Zarazua and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.

