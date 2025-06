Rothesay International Results

Tuesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €756,875 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €756,875

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. George Loffhagen, Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Nuno Borges (8), Portugal, def. Jack Pinnington Jones, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Billy Harris, Britain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czechia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Jodie Burrage, Britain, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Rebecca Sramkova (8), Slovakia, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette (5), Poland, 6-4, 4-2, ret.

Emma Raducanu (7), Britain, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Peyton Stearns (6), United States, def. Mingge Xu, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Marcus Willis and David Stevenson, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 10-8.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (1), Britain, def. Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Evan King and Christian Harrison (4), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (3), Britain, def. Joshua Paris and Charles Broom, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Maya Joint, Australia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa (3), Spain, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Renata Zarazua and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 7-5, 7-5.

