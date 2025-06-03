Rory McIlroy gets a US Open tune-up in Canada. Bryson DeChambeau and LIV are in Virginia

PGA Tour RBC CANADIAN OPEN Site: Caledon, Ontario. Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North). Yardage: 7,389. Par: 70. Prize…

PGA Tour

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Caledon, Ontario.

Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North). Yardage: 7,389. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.764 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Robert MacIntyre.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial.

Notes: Rory McIlroy highlights the field a week after drawing attention for skipping the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial. McIlroy is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open. This will be his fourth straight appearance. … Florida State junior Luke Clanton makes his professional debut after earning a card through the accelerated program of PGA Tour University. Also making his pro debut is Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt, who earned his card the same way a year ago, returned to college and had a poor season. … Among the Canadians in the field is former Masters champion Mike Weir. … Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark are among 18 players who played in the Memorial and are exempt for the U.S. Open at Oakmont next week. … The Canadian Open is the fourth-oldest national open in golf behind the British, U.S. and South African. It dates to 1904. … The North course opened in 2001, two years before Weir won the Masters.

Next week: U.S. Open.

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA

Site: Gainesville, Virginia.

Course: Robert Trent Jones GC. Yardage: 7,354. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (Fox); Saturday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Business); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.

Notes: This is the first time for the majority of LIV players to compete since May 4 in South Korea. … The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club most recently hosted the Solheim Cup last year and previously held the Presidents Cup in 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005. … This is the first time for LIV Golf to be in the United States since a week before the Masters. … The leading player from the top five in points after the next LIV event in Dallas will earn a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush. … Joaquin Niemann leads the points list with three LIV titles this year. … Adrian Meronk, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Marc Leishman have won the others. … Jon Rahm has yet to complete a LIV event outside the top 10 since joining last year. He won twice last year but is without a victory in 2025. … This is Dustin Johnson’s final start before going to Oakmont, where he won the U.S. Open in 2016.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Dallas on June 27-29.

___

LPGA Tour

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, New Jersey.

Course: Seaview GC (Bay). Yardage: 6,263. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-6 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Linnea Strom.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Maja Stark won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notes: Maja Stark goes from winning the U.S. Women’s Open to the next tournament on the LPGA schedule. … This is one of only two 54-hole tournaments left on the LPGA Tour schedule. The other is the Walmart NW Arkansas Open. … Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul give the ShopRite LPGA Classic the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the women’s world ranking. … The tournament dates to 1986. Juli Inkster won the first year and won $33,750. … The last four editions have been decided either by one shot or in a playoff. … Lexi Thompson has not won on the LPGA since the ShopRite LPGA Classic six years ago. She is not in the field this week, having retired from a full schedule (she has played five tournaments this year). … Stark was the only player in the U.S. Women’s Open to shoot par or better all four days. … Korda now has three runner-up finishes in the majors to go along with two victories.

Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.

___

European Tour

KLM OPEN

Site: Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Course: The International. Yardage: 6,914. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Guido Migliozzi.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Nicolai von Dellingshausen won the Austrian Alpine Open.

Notes: Laurie Canter is the highest-ranked player in the field. The Englishman who got into the Masters from the top 50 has slid to No. 64. He is in the U.S. Open for being the top player not already exempt from the Race to Dubai this year. … The field includes the last two winners of European tour events, Nicolai von Dellingshausen in Austria and Kristoffer Reitan in Belgium. … Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker is in the field on a sponsor exemption. This will be the seventh European tour event he plays since last September. … Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari is playing. This will be his second European tour event in the last three weeks. … The Dutch Open was played for the first time in 1912. … The last American to win the Dutch Open was Scott Hoch in 1995. Payne Stewart also won the tournament in 1991.

Next week: U.S. Open.

___

PGA Tour Champions

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Madison, Wisconsin.

Course: TPC Wisconsin. Yardage: 7,031. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday, 3-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Ernie Els.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Principal Charity Classic.

Notes: The tournament hosted by Steve Stricker has switched to a two-man team tournament. It gives the PGA Tour Champions its only team event on the schedule. … Ernie Els won the final edition of the individual tournament when he beat Stricker in a playoff last year. … Stricker is playing with his brother-in-law, Mario Tiziani. … Fred Couples is playing with Jay Haas. They combined to be U.S. captains of four straight Presidents Cup teams. … Miguel Angel Jimenez became the second player to be a three-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions with his playoff victory last week, joining double major winner Angel Cabrera. … A pair of European Ryder Cup captains are teammates, Darren Clarke (2016) and Thomas Bjorn (2018). … There have been three playoffs decided on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … The next tournament on the Champions schedule is another major, this one at Firestone.

Next tournament: Kaulig Companies Championship on June 19-22.

___

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

Site: Greer, South Carolina.

Course: Thornblade Club. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Ryan Gerard.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Trace Crowe won the UNC Health Championship.

Next tournament: Wichita Open on June 19-22.

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, Battle Creek CC, Battle Creek, Michigan. Previous winner: Cassie Porter. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup, Shishido Hills CC (West), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Hiroshi Iwata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland. Defending champion: Euan Walker. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Tenerife Women’s Open, Abama Golf, Tenerife, Canary Islands. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Trish Johnson. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: The Mopani Zambia Open, Nkana GC, Kitwe, Zambia. Defending champion: MJ Viljoen. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Hina Arakaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Celltrion Queens Masters, Seongmunan CC, Wonju, South Korea. Defending champion: Minji Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

