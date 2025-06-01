Roman Martin’s grand slam highlights UCLA’s 11-5 win over Arizona State in Los Angeles Regional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roman Martin belted a grand slam in a seven-run second inning and high-scoring UCLA rolled past…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roman Martin belted a grand slam in a seven-run second inning and high-scoring UCLA rolled past Arizona State 11-5 on Saturday night to reach the championship round of the Los Angeles Regional.

The Bruins added two runs in the third. Dean West doubled to right center for one run and Roch Cholowsky drove in West with a single up the middle. UCLA added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

The Bruins, who blasted Fresno State 19-4 on Friday, got their 11 runs on 12 hits, three hits coming from Payton Brennan.

UCLA awaits the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between Arizona State and UC Irvine. The winner of that one would need to beat UCLA later on Sunday and again on Monday to win the regional. UCLA would advance with one win.

Arizona State got two RBIs from Brody Briggs.

Ian May (7-3) pitched five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, in relief of starter Landon Stump.

Jack Martinez (6-4) gave up seven runs in the first 1 2/3 innings for Arizona State.

UCLA has seven regional championships and won the College World Series in 2013.

Arizona State has a storied history in college baseball with 20 CWS appearances and five national championships, the last in 1981.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.