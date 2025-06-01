Rockies take road losing streak into matchup with the Mets

Colorado Rockies (9-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (36-22, first in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (9-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (36-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-3, 8.78 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -402, Rockies +314; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to stop a six-game road skid when they play the New York Mets.

New York is 36-22 overall and 23-7 at home. The Mets have a 14-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 9-49 record overall and a 3-27 record on the road. The Rockies have gone 6-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor is second on the Mets with 22 extra base hits (10 doubles and 12 home runs). Pete Alonso is 9 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has a .267 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jordan Beck is 11 for 41 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .210 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (calf), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

