Rockies take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (40-24, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-51, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (6-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -282, Rockies +228; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Colorado has a 6-23 record in home games and a 12-51 record overall. The Rockies have a 3-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 16-17 record on the road and a 40-24 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 34 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs while slugging .580. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 39 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (toe), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

