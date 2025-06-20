Rockies play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-58, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-8, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -189, Rockies +156; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to start a three-game series.

Colorado has a 7-27 record at home and a 17-58 record overall. The Rockies have a 6-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 37-37 record overall and a 17-19 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have gone 21-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .285 for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 12 for 36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 13 doubles, nine triples and 20 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 16 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

