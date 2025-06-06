Rockies host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (39-24, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-50, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

New York Mets (39-24, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-50, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 7.14 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -322, Rockies +257; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 12-50 overall and 6-22 at home. The Rockies have a 3-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 39-24 record overall and a 15-17 record in road games. The Mets have gone 29-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 15 home runs, 31 walks and 55 RBIs while hitting .298 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 42 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ezequiel Tovar: day-to-day (side), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (toe), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

