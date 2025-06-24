Rockies host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-60, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-60, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Rockies: German Marquez (3-8, 6.11 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -234, Rockies +191; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Colorado has an 18-60 record overall and an 8-29 record at home. The Rockies have a 7-44 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has an 18-17 record in road games and a 48-31 record overall. The Dodgers are 18-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 44 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .328 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBIs. Andy Pages is 12 for 35 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.