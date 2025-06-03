Rockies face the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (10-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-35, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (10-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (23-35, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -180, Rockies +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 23-35 overall and 14-18 in home games. The Marlins have gone 11-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 10-50 overall and 4-28 in road games. The Rockies are 4-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 10 home runs while slugging .488. Jesus Sanchez is 13 for 36 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 9 for 31 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: day-to-day (side), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.