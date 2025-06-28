Rockies come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (18-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-36, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (18-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-36, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-10, 6.48 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a four-game skid with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 26-16 in home games and 46-36 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Colorado has gone 10-32 on the road and 18-64 overall. The Rockies have a 7-48 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is second on the Brewers with 26 extra base hits (11 doubles and 15 home runs). Caleb Durbin is 15 for 39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .287 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 8 for 35 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .330 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

