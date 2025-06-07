Rockies bring up prospect Ryan Ritter, lines triple in major league debut with family in the stands

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Ritter’s major league debut Friday night was cause for a family gathering. Mom, dad and all…

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Ritter’s major league debut Friday night was cause for a family gathering. Mom, dad and all six of his younger siblings arrived at Coors Field for the special occasion.

They were treated to quite a show, too, as the newest Colorado Rockies shortstop lined a triple in the fifth inning for his first big league hit. He looked in his family’s direction after sliding into third.

“They traveled a long way so I’ve got to show them some love,” Ritter said after a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets. “I was so excited get this game, not over with, but play my first game and then be able to relax after.”

Ritter was brought up to fill in for banged-up shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, who was placed on the 10-day injured list — retroactive to Tuesday — with a strained left oblique. The 24-year-old Ritter had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque just before Colorado began a three-game series with the NL East-leading Mets.

It was part of a series of moves made by the last-place Rockies. They also released catcher Jacob Stallings and recalled catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A. Reliever Zach Agnos was reinstated from the bereavement list. Agnos took the loss Friday after surrendering a two-run double to pinch-hitter Francisco Lindor in the ninth.

Ritter was picked by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of Kentucky. He has batted .284 with 48 homers, 166 RBIs and 42 stolen bases over parts of four minor league seasons.

“Hitting is something that takes time. I’ve always wanted to be really great at hitting,” said Ritter, who had approximately 20 family and friends in attendance. “I always want to get better. Just like wine, the longer it (stays) in the cabinet, the better it tastes. That’s the mindset. Just as I get older, the better I’m going to get.”

Ritter was recently named the Pacific Coast League player of the month for May after hitting .381 for the Isotopes with 12 homers and 31 RBIs. That provided the perfect backdrop to deliver the news he was going to the majors.

He read aloud a letter he thought was in recognition of his award from the league.

“It ended up being congrats going to the big leagues,” said Ritter, who grew up in Illinois. “It was cool. It was a good way to do it.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ritter primarily played shortstop this season for Albuquerque.

“Ryan Ritter is fantastic. It’s good to see him up here,” Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said. “He earned it. I’m happy for him to get his shot in the big leagues.”

Tovar, a Gold Glove winner last season, is hitting .258 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 32 games. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season with a bruised left hip.

