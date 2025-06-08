Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup against the Mets

New York Mets (41-24, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-52, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

New York Mets (41-24, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-52, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.26 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -293, Rockies +234; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to break their four-game home losing streak with a win against the New York Mets.

Colorado is 12-52 overall and 6-24 in home games. The Rockies have gone 7-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 41-24 record overall and a 17-17 record in road games. The Mets are 20-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 14 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .281 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 6 for 28 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 36 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 15 for 40 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (toe), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

