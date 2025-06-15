Rockies reinstate Gomber for start against Braves, place Freeland on IL and send Agnos to minors

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated left-hander Austin Gomber from the 60-day injured list before his start in Sunday’s…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies reinstated left-hander Austin Gomber from the 60-day injured list before his start in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves but lost another lefty starter, Kyle Freeland, to an injury.

Gomber was placed on the IL with a sore left shoulder on March 27. He was 5-12 with a 4.75 ERA in 30 starts in 2024. Gomber posted a 2.25 ERA in three rehab games in the minors.

Freeland was placed on the 15-day injured list with a stiff back. Freeland (1-8, 5.13 ERA) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs, in Wednesday’s 10-7 loss to San Francisco. The move was backdated to Thursday.

Left-hander Carson Palmquist was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Freeland’s spot in the rotation.

The Rockies optioned rookie right-hander Zach Agnos to Albuquerque. Agnos, 24, was 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA and four saves in 20 games. He allowed a combined seven runs in 1 1/3 innings with five walks in his last two appearances.

Colorado transferred right-hander Ryan Feltner (back spasms) to the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the 15-day IL on April 29.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.