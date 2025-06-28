Reds play the Padres after Steer’s 3-home run game

San Diego Padres (44-37, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-39, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (44-37, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-39, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-1, 1.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -156, Padres +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres after Spencer Steer hit three home runs against the Padres on Friday.

Cincinnati is 43-39 overall and 23-18 at home. The Reds have gone 33-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego has a 44-37 record overall and a 19-23 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.67 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .284 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 39 walks and 30 RBIs. Steer is 16 for 39 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 15 for 43 with a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.63 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

