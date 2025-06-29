Reds and Padres meet to determine series winner

San Diego Padres (45-37, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-40, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (45-37, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Padres +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 43-40 overall and 23-19 at home. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

San Diego is 45-37 overall and 20-23 on the road. The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.68.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13 for 40 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .297 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles and 13 home runs. Luis Arraez is 13 for 43 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

