Red Sox right-hander Hunter Dobbins placed on 15-day injured list with strained pitching elbow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Hunter Dobbins was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday by the Boston Red Sox…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Hunter Dobbins was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday by the Boston Red Sox with a strained pitching elbow.

The move for Dobbins is retroactive to Saturday.

He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA over 12 appearances and 10 starts this year. He started Friday’s series opener at San Francisco and issued five walks and four earned runs over four innings.

To fill his roster spot, Boston recalled right-hander Richard Fitts from Triple-A Worcester.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.