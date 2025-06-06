Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s wrist has no structural damage; he’ll throw bullpen this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s right wrist does not have any structural damage, and he…

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s right wrist does not have any structural damage, and he probably will throw a bullpen session this weekend as he tries to prepare for a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Crawford hasn’t pitched in a game this year because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had said Monday that the 29-year-old right-hander would start a rehab assignment this week, then said the following day that Crawford felt wrist pain and was going to Boston for an exam.

“He went back for Fort Myers,” Cora said before Friday’s series opener at the New York Yankees. “It’s up to him now, as tolerance. No live BP schedule, just a bullpen and we’ll know over the weekend.”

Crawford said during spring training he hurt his knee while covering first base during his third start last season, on April 10, 2024, against Baltimore. He made 30 more starts and finished 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA, leading the major leagues in losses.

Tanner Houck, sidelined since May 12 by a flexor pronator strain of his right elbow, has not made any progress toward throwing off a mound, Cora said.

Third baseman Alex Bregman, who strained his right quadriceps on May 23, started a running progression on Thursday at Fenway Park.

“If it’s up to him, he’ll be playing tonight,” Cora said. “He has his date on his mind.”

Right-hander Liam Hendriks, out since May 27 because of right hip inflammation, doesn’t appear close to a return.

“Feeling better, but not great,” Cora said.

