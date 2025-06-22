Red Sox OF Jarren Duran and manager Alex Cora ejected from series finale at San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran was ejected in the eighth inning of a 9-5…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran was ejected in the eighth inning of a 9-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday after he argued a tag call at second base that had been upheld following a replay review.

Duran singled to right field and was out at second on a throw by Mike Yastrzemski to shortstop Willy Adames. The Red Sox challenged the call, which was confirmed.

“I don’t really have an opinion on it,” Duran said. “I saw what I saw, they saw what they saw. At the end of the day, I can’t change it.”

Duran, visibly swearing, was tossed by second base umpire Doug Eddings as the outfielder walked toward the dugout. He then turned around and tried to approach Eddings before being held back. Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed out to argue and also was ejected.

Cora not only shouted at Eddings but pointed at the other umpires, saying later that he was offering his critiques of several calls he didn’t like during a weekend series in which Boston won only Friday’s game.

Duran said that wasn’t his feeling; he was frustrated solely by the one call.

“This game’s hard enough — we shouldn’t dwell on one play,” Duran said. “We just kind of brush it off.”

Boston trailed 8-5 in the series finale when he was tossed.

Cora didn’t expect any additional discipline for Duran even though his first career ejection came for arguing a reviewed play.

“I think he got thrown out because he voiced his opinion. I’ll be the one getting in trouble,” Cora said, noting his issues earlier in the series. “The check swing on Friday, the play at the plate, if I’m going to get thrown out, just make it worth it.”

___

