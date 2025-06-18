Real Madrid and Al Hilal players adjust to their new coaches in the Club World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — New managers went head to head in the Club World Cup’s Group H clash between…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — New managers went head to head in the Club World Cup’s Group H clash between Real Madrid and Al Hilal on Wednesday.

There was no separation between two, which ended in a 1-1 draw that included a 90-plus minute penalty save by Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou to secure the tie.

Xabi Alonso took over for Los Blancos just this month, as Simone Inzaghi did for the Blue Wave of the Saudi side.

Alonso arrived from Bayern Leverkusen after winning the German Bundesliga last season, and Inzaghi from Inter Milan after badly losing the Champions League final.

Alonso was denied a victory for his first game in charge, an unwelcome sight for many Madrid supporters.

Players who competed under previous coach Carlo Ancelotti explained what the changes are now that the former Real Madrid player is in charge.

“He wants us to play, he has a different way for us to defend, a different way for us to attack,” goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

For Al Hilal, many foreign players who now play for the club have experience at top teams and stages of tournaments, like Manchester City and World Cup semifinals.

Inzaghi has made a big step after guiding Inter Milan to two Champions League finals, now stepping out of his comfort zone.

“Simone is a joyful fellow and that is good for the group, but so is (Jorge) Jesus, who I thank for bringing me to Al Hilal,” right back João Cancelo said, referencing his current and former manager.

Both teams will look to care of business and continue to have better performances under new leadership.

