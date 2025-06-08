RBC Canadian Open Par Scores

Sunday At North Course Alton, Ontario Purse: $9.8 million Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on fourth playoff hole)…

Sunday

At North Course

Alton, Ontario

Purse: $9.8 million

Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on fourth playoff hole)

x-Ryan Fox (500), $1,764,000 66-66-64-66—262 -18 Sam Burns (300), $1,068,200 66-66-68-62—262 -18 Kevin Yu (190), $676,200 65-69-63-66—263 -17 Matthew McCarty (123), $441,000 66-67-64-67—264 -16 Cameron Young (123), $441,000 68-66-65-65—264 -16 Byeong Hun An (92), $330,750 70-64-65-66—265 -15 Matteo Manassero (92), $330,750 67-65-64-69—265 -15 Andrew Putnam (92), $330,750 68-62-68-67—265 -15 Cameron Champ (73), $257,250 62-66-71-67—266 -14 Lee Hodges (73), $257,250 67-67-63-69—266 -14 Victor Perez (73), $257,250 66-65-68-67—266 -14 David Skinns (73), $257,250 67-67-65-67—266 -14 Ludvig Aberg (55), $180,810 68-68-65-66—267 -13 Shane Lowry (55), $180,810 64-68-68-67—267 -13 Alex Smalley (55), $180,810 65-72-63-67—267 -13 Nick Taylor (55), $180,810 66-65-69-67—267 -13 Danny Willett (55), $180,810 65-68-67-67—267 -13 Thomas Detry (44), $125,277 66-70-65-67—268 -12 Noah Goodwin (44), $125,277 69-67-68-64—268 -12 Jeremy Paul (44), $125,277 68-67-68-65—268 -12 Kevin Roy (44), $125,277 68-68-64-68—268 -12 Jackson Suber (44), $125,277 66-68-69-65—268 -12 Jesper Svensson (44), $125,277 69-65-69-65—268 -12 Emiliano Grillo (36), $86,730 69-67-68-65—269 -11 Harry Hall (36), $86,730 66-70-67-66—269 -11 Antoine Rozner (36), $86,730 68-68-64-69—269 -11 Corey Conners (27), $64,353 70-66-66-68—270 -10 Lanto Griffin (27), $64,353 69-68-70-63—270 -10 Adam Hadwin (27), $64,353 67-68-65-70—270 -10 Mackenzie Hughes (27), $64,353 68-66-64-72—270 -10 Jake Knapp (27), $64,353 63-69-66-72—270 -10 Max McGreevy (27), $64,353 70-67-68-65—270 -10 Keith Mitchell (27), $64,353 68-66-68-68—270 -10 John Pak (27), $64,353 67-66-68-69—270 -10 Taylor Pendrith (27), $64,353 65-68-67-70—270 -10 Cristobal Del Solar (17), $44,660 61-71-67-72—271 -9 Rico Hoey (17), $44,660 66-69-64-72—271 -9 Robert Macintyre (17), $44,660 65-72-69-65—271 -9 Taylor Montgomery (17), $44,660 68-69-65-69—271 -9 Thorbjorn Olesen (17), $44,660 61-70-71-69—271 -9 Ben Silverman (17), $44,660 68-69-65-69—271 -9 Richard T. Lee (0), $44,660 67-64-70-70—271 -9 Patrick Fishburn (12), $33,810 69-66-71-66—272 -8 Steven Fisk (12), $33,810 67-69-71-65—272 -8 Rasmus Hojgaard (12), $33,810 64-69-70-69—272 -8 Trey Mullinax (12), $33,810 64-70-68-70—272 -8 Ryo Hisatsune (9), $26,401 68-69-67-69—273 -7 Mark Hubbard (9), $26,401 69-68-69-67—273 -7 Nate Lashley (9), $26,401 69-67-68-69—273 -7 Paul Waring (9), $26,401 65-72-66-70—273 -7 Matthew Anderson (0), $26,401 70-65-68-70—273 -7 Zac Blair (6), $23,114 70-67-70-67—274 -6 Trevor Cone (6), $23,114 68-68-67-71—274 -6 Beau Hossler (6), $23,114 71-63-72-68—274 -6 Henrik Norlander (6), $23,114 70-66-68-70—274 -6 Paul Peterson (6), $23,114 65-70-70-69—274 -6 Vince Whaley (6), $23,114 68-69-70-67—274 -6 Carson Young (6), $23,114 69-68-71-66—274 -6 Wyndham Clark (5), $21,854 66-69-74-66—275 -5 Peter Malnati (5), $21,854 68-66-68-73—275 -5 Davis Riley (5), $21,854 68-68-70-69—275 -5 Hayden Springer (5), $21,854 69-68-74-64—275 -5 Dylan Wu (5), $21,854 69-66-71-69—275 -5 Chandler Phillips (4), $21,266 69-68-70-69—276 -4 Adam Schenk (4), $21,070 68-68-69-72—277 -3 Tyler Mawhinney (0), $0 68-69-71-69—277 -3 Charley Hoffman (4), $20,874 70-67-69-73—279 -1 Justin Lower (3), $20,678 68-68-73-72—281 +1

