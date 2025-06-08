RBC Canadian Open Par Scores

Sunday
At North Course
Alton, Ontario
Purse: $9.8 million
Yardage: 7,389; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on fourth playoff hole)
|x-Ryan Fox (500), $1,764,000
|66-66-64-66—262
|-18
|Sam Burns (300), $1,068,200
|66-66-68-62—262
|-18
|Kevin Yu (190), $676,200
|65-69-63-66—263
|-17
|Matthew McCarty (123), $441,000
|66-67-64-67—264
|-16
|Cameron Young (123), $441,000
|68-66-65-65—264
|-16
|Byeong Hun An (92), $330,750
|70-64-65-66—265
|-15
|Matteo Manassero (92), $330,750
|67-65-64-69—265
|-15
|Andrew Putnam (92), $330,750
|68-62-68-67—265
|-15
|Cameron Champ (73), $257,250
|62-66-71-67—266
|-14
|Lee Hodges (73), $257,250
|67-67-63-69—266
|-14
|Victor Perez (73), $257,250
|66-65-68-67—266
|-14
|David Skinns (73), $257,250
|67-67-65-67—266
|-14
|Ludvig Aberg (55), $180,810
|68-68-65-66—267
|-13
|Shane Lowry (55), $180,810
|64-68-68-67—267
|-13
|Alex Smalley (55), $180,810
|65-72-63-67—267
|-13
|Nick Taylor (55), $180,810
|66-65-69-67—267
|-13
|Danny Willett (55), $180,810
|65-68-67-67—267
|-13
|Thomas Detry (44), $125,277
|66-70-65-67—268
|-12
|Noah Goodwin (44), $125,277
|69-67-68-64—268
|-12
|Jeremy Paul (44), $125,277
|68-67-68-65—268
|-12
|Kevin Roy (44), $125,277
|68-68-64-68—268
|-12
|Jackson Suber (44), $125,277
|66-68-69-65—268
|-12
|Jesper Svensson (44), $125,277
|69-65-69-65—268
|-12
|Emiliano Grillo (36), $86,730
|69-67-68-65—269
|-11
|Harry Hall (36), $86,730
|66-70-67-66—269
|-11
|Antoine Rozner (36), $86,730
|68-68-64-69—269
|-11
|Corey Conners (27), $64,353
|70-66-66-68—270
|-10
|Lanto Griffin (27), $64,353
|69-68-70-63—270
|-10
|Adam Hadwin (27), $64,353
|67-68-65-70—270
|-10
|Mackenzie Hughes (27), $64,353
|68-66-64-72—270
|-10
|Jake Knapp (27), $64,353
|63-69-66-72—270
|-10
|Max McGreevy (27), $64,353
|70-67-68-65—270
|-10
|Keith Mitchell (27), $64,353
|68-66-68-68—270
|-10
|John Pak (27), $64,353
|67-66-68-69—270
|-10
|Taylor Pendrith (27), $64,353
|65-68-67-70—270
|-10
|Cristobal Del Solar (17), $44,660
|61-71-67-72—271
|-9
|Rico Hoey (17), $44,660
|66-69-64-72—271
|-9
|Robert Macintyre (17), $44,660
|65-72-69-65—271
|-9
|Taylor Montgomery (17), $44,660
|68-69-65-69—271
|-9
|Thorbjorn Olesen (17), $44,660
|61-70-71-69—271
|-9
|Ben Silverman (17), $44,660
|68-69-65-69—271
|-9
|Richard T. Lee (0), $44,660
|67-64-70-70—271
|-9
|Patrick Fishburn (12), $33,810
|69-66-71-66—272
|-8
|Steven Fisk (12), $33,810
|67-69-71-65—272
|-8
|Rasmus Hojgaard (12), $33,810
|64-69-70-69—272
|-8
|Trey Mullinax (12), $33,810
|64-70-68-70—272
|-8
|Ryo Hisatsune (9), $26,401
|68-69-67-69—273
|-7
|Mark Hubbard (9), $26,401
|69-68-69-67—273
|-7
|Nate Lashley (9), $26,401
|69-67-68-69—273
|-7
|Paul Waring (9), $26,401
|65-72-66-70—273
|-7
|Matthew Anderson (0), $26,401
|70-65-68-70—273
|-7
|Zac Blair (6), $23,114
|70-67-70-67—274
|-6
|Trevor Cone (6), $23,114
|68-68-67-71—274
|-6
|Beau Hossler (6), $23,114
|71-63-72-68—274
|-6
|Henrik Norlander (6), $23,114
|70-66-68-70—274
|-6
|Paul Peterson (6), $23,114
|65-70-70-69—274
|-6
|Vince Whaley (6), $23,114
|68-69-70-67—274
|-6
|Carson Young (6), $23,114
|69-68-71-66—274
|-6
|Wyndham Clark (5), $21,854
|66-69-74-66—275
|-5
|Peter Malnati (5), $21,854
|68-66-68-73—275
|-5
|Davis Riley (5), $21,854
|68-68-70-69—275
|-5
|Hayden Springer (5), $21,854
|69-68-74-64—275
|-5
|Dylan Wu (5), $21,854
|69-66-71-69—275
|-5
|Chandler Phillips (4), $21,266
|69-68-70-69—276
|-4
|Adam Schenk (4), $21,070
|68-68-69-72—277
|-3
|Tyler Mawhinney (0), $0
|68-69-71-69—277
|-3
|Charley Hoffman (4), $20,874
|70-67-69-73—279
|-1
|Justin Lower (3), $20,678
|68-68-73-72—281
|+1
