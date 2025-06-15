Rangers place Tyler Mahle on IL with shoulder fatigue and call up Kumar Rocker

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday with fatigue in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday with fatigue in his throwing shoulder.

The move is retroactive to Thursday and right-hander Kumar Rocker was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place on the roster. Rocker is scheduled to take Mahle’s spot in the rotation and start Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Mahle, who was limited to just three starts last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, is 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA in 14 starts this season.

The 25-year-old Rocker is 1-4 with an 8.87 ERA in six starts for the Rangers this season.

