Rangers activate outfielder Evan Carter off the 10-day injured list after quad strain

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Evan Carter from the injured list Tuesday ahead of their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carter had been on the IL since May 18 with a strained right quad.

“Evan gives us speed, he gives us defense, discipline at the plate,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s a good hitter. Just makes us a little bit more dimensional.

“It’s good to have him back. We saw what he can do back in ’23 when we brought him up.”

The 22-year-old Carter made his major league debut against the Rays at Tropicana Field in the 2023 playoffs. He returns to a completely different situation.

The Rays are playing at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa this season, and Carter has been struggling with injuries and is trying to find his footing in the majors.

After his stuggles at the plate persisted though spring training, he started this season in the minors. He hit .221 in 21 games in Triple-A and all of his extra base hits — three homers, two triples and two doubles — came in the 14 games before being called up May 6.

In his 11 MLB games before going on the IL, Carter hit .182 with a homer and three RBIs.

