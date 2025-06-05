Ramos hits tying double in seventh then Lee follows with sacrifice fly, Giants beat Padres 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit a tying two-run double in the seventh then Jung Hoo Lee followed with…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit a tying two-run double in the seventh then Jung Hoo Lee followed with a sacrifice fly that put San Francisco ahead, and the Giants rallied to beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Wednesday night.

San Francisco ended a stretch of 16 straight games scoring four or fewer runs.

Gavin Sheets hit a two-run triple in the first then singled in two more runs in the fifth for San Diego, which had a pair of 10-inning wins to start the four-game series.

Fernando Tatis Jr. singled to start the ninth against Ryan Walker then right fielder Daniel Johnson ran down Luis Arráez’s fly to save an extra-base hit. Manny Machado followed with a single and Randy Rodríguez relieved and recorded the final two outs for his first career save.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the sixth off right-hander Nick Pivetta, who struck out five over six innings and was tagged for five runs on six hits.

Pivetta gave way to Jason Adam (5-2) after walking Willy Adames to start the seventh then allowing Daniel Johnson’s single. After Patrick Bailey struck out, Tyler Fitzgerald singled to load the bases for Ramos.

Sean Hjelle (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win in his season debut after being recalled from the minors Tuesday.

Key moment

Sheets’ second hit chased Giants lefty Kyle Harrison, who was then checked by an athletic trainer in the dugout after being hit in the pitching elbow with a comebacker. X-rays were negative and Harrison was relieved there’s “no damage.”

He is expected to make at least one more start before Justin Verlander returns from the injured list and rejoins the rotation.

Key stat

The Giants’ 16 consecutive games with four or fewer runs ranked as their second longest single-season streak since moving to San Francisco in 1958. They did so in 19 straight games in 1965.

Up next

RHP Dylan Cease (1-4, 4.66 ERA) pitches the series finale for San Diego opposite Giants LHP Robbie Ray (7-1, 2.43).

