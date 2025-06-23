Raleigh hits one of Seattle’s four homers as Mariners romp over Twins 11-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 32nd home run on Monday, one of four by the Seattle…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 32nd home run on Monday, one of four by the Seattle Mariners in their 11-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Raleigh hit a two-run shot to left in the ninth inning off reliever Joey Wentz.

Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley homered as part of a six-run third inning for Seattle. Dominic Canzone, who homered twice on Sunday, went deep again for the Mariners, while Bryan Woo (7-4) gave up two runs and struck out nine to win his second straight start.

Brooks Lee, Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa each had two hits. Larnach and Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Minnesota, which has lost 14 of its last 17.

Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-5) had just one bad inning, but it was rocky enough to be the difference in the game. He gave up six runs in the third, with a two-run homer by Rodríguez and Raley’s three-run shot doing most of the damage.

Ober allowed only two other baserunners and struck out seven in his seven-inning stint.

Rodríguez added a two-run double in the ninth inning before Raleigh’s home run.

Key moment

Ober was one out away from getting out of the third inning with just three runs allowed. But he left a fastball over the middle to Raley, who drove it an estimated 436 feet to right-center for a three-run homer that gave Seattle a 6-0 lead.

Key stat

Since losing starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews to shoulder injuries in early June, the Twins have allowed 133 runs in 17 games, an average of 7.8 per game.

Up next

The second game of the series features a matchup of veteran right-handers as Seattle’s Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38) faces Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48) for the Twins.

