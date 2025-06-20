Racing Louisville downs the Pride 2-0 and the Current edges Angel City 1-0 in the NWSL

Arin Wright and Taylor Flint scored for Racing Louisville in a 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride in the National…

Arin Wright and Taylor Flint scored for Racing Louisville in a 2-0 victory over the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

In the only other NWSL game on Friday, the Kansas City Current narrowly beat visiting Angel City 1-0.

Racing captain Wright opened the scoring by heading in a corner kick from Courtney Peterson in the 30th minute. The goal was Wright’s first since she joined Louisville in 2024.

Flint scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. Referee John Matto awarded the penalty after Emily Sams pulled Sarah Weber in the box.

The visiting Pride (8-4-1) dominated possession with 64% but only just edged Racing in shots 16-14. Orlandoe hit the target seven times to Louisville’s three. It is only the second time the Pride have conceded multiple goals in a game this season.

Pride forward Barbra Banda took eight shots herself, forcing five saves from Jordyn Bloomer in the Louisville goal. Bloomer recorded her second shutout of the season.

Racing (6-5-2) now has five wins in their last seven NWSL matches, and moves up to fifth in the standings.

Lorena saves penalty, Zaneratto scores as Current stay perfect at home

Brazilian international Lorena saved a penalty and fellow countrywoman Bia Zaneratto scored to keep the Current perfect at home.

The victory secured a sixth consecutive win for Kansas City, which remained atop the NWSL standings. The Current (11-2-0) have also won all six game at home this season. Kansas City hasn’t dropped a game at home since as July 2024 loss to Orlando.

With the score tied 0-0, Lorena leapt to her right to parry a spot kick by Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson in the 56th minute. The ball was tipped onto the crossbar before bobbling out for a corner kick.

It was Lorena’s first penalty save and Thompson’s failed conversion in the NWSL.

Reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga broke away on a dribble and had her low shot saved by Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, only for Zaneratto to scoop up the rebound and the tuck the ball away in the 69th minute.

Zaneratto has five goals this season, tied for the second-most of any Current player behind Chawinga with eight.

Angel City (5-5-3) is winless in its last five games, and has secured one tie and two losses since Alex Straus assumed the role of head coach three weeks ago.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.