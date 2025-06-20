PWHL Seattle taps Steve O’Rourke as the expansion team’s first coach

Steve O’Rourke was named coach of the PWHL Seattle expansion team on Friday. The move brings in a newcomer to…

Steve O’Rourke was named coach of the PWHL Seattle expansion team on Friday.

The move brings in a newcomer to women’s hockey, but someone who is very familiar to the Pacific Northwest having played at Washington State.

“This is something I’ve thought about since the league was first announced,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “To now be given the opportunity to work with the best players in the world and be part of a professional league that is thriving both on and off the ice is truly amazing. Being from the West and having played hockey in Washington State, I’ve seen first-hand how much the game has grown in this region. The passion and support for hockey here is real, and I’m proud to now be part of it in a new way.”

While the roster is still being constructed, O’Rourke will have the benefit of coaching a team featuring four-time Olympian Hilary Knight, who became the first player Seattle signed during the PWHL’s expansion process two weeks ago.

“We’re proud to welcome Steve as the first head coach in PWHL Seattle’s history,” PWHL Seattle general manager Meghan Turner said in a statement. “He brings a great hockey mind, a clear vision for the game, and a strong commitment to developing both our team and our players as individuals. We’re confident in his leadership and excited to start this next chapter with him behind the bench.”

The 50-year-old O’Rourke comes in with 15 years of coaching experience, most recently having worked in the junior ranks with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals. He was an assistant with the Generals for two years before being elevated to head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Seattle is already deep at forward, with Turner already envisioning her top two lines. Knight, who finished tied for the PWHL lead with 29 points last season, is also joined by two-time U.S. Olympian Alex Carpenter and Canada’s Danielle Serdachny, who was selected by Ottawa as the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft.

Seattle will participate in its first PWHL Draft on June 24, when it will make six picks, including the eighth overall selection.

