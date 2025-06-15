Prince Owusu scores 2 goals, Montreal snaps 5-game winless streak, beats Dynamo 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Prince Owusu scored two goals a three-minute span, Jalen Neal added his first goal of the season…

HOUSTON (AP) — Prince Owusu scored two goals a three-minute span, Jalen Neal added his first goal of the season and CF Montreal beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (2-11-5) snapped a five-game winless streak during which the club was outscored 16-6.

Owusu nearly lost the ball while fighting off a defender near the penalty spot before he rolled a left-footer into the net in the 30th minute. Then, on the counter-attack in the 32nd, Owusu slipped in front of defender Femi Awodesu and went up high for a header — off an arcing entry played in by Aleksandr Guboglo, the 18-year-old’s first assist in MLS — from the center of the area that made it 2-0.

Neal made it 3-0 in the 54th minute. Tom Pearce played a free kick from near the right sideline to the back post, where Neal fought off a defender and then scored on a header from the edge of the 6-yard box.

Ondřej Lingr scored on a header off a ball-in played by Nicolás Lodeiro in the 64th for Houston (5-8-5).

The Dynamo have lost back-to-back games by a score of 3-1 following a four-game unbeaten streak that included three wins.

Houston had 56% possession and outshot Montreal 19-8.

Jonathan Bond finished with two saves for the Dynamo.

Jonathan Sirois stopped one shot for Montreal.

The 28-year-old Owusu, in his third MLS season, had his second career multi-goal game and his first of the season.

