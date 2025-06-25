Prime Video’s NASCAR viewership averages 2.16 million as younger fans tune in

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime Video averaged 2.16 million for its five NASCAR Cup Series races. This was the first…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime Video averaged 2.16 million for its five NASCAR Cup Series races.

This was the first season the streaming service carried NASCAR events under a seven-year rights deal.

The average was down 17.6% from last year’s average of 2.62 million for the five races, which were numbers 13 through 17 on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Two of last year’s races in the comparable period were on Fox.

The decrease in average audience is comparable to other sports that have switched their packages from broadcast to streaming.

The average age of the viewers for the Prime Video races was 56.1, nearly seven years younger than audiences that had watched the first 12 races (62.8).

