Pirates try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (24-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Marlins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Miami Marlins aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh has gone 17-18 in home games and 26-40 overall. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Miami has a 10-19 record on the road and a 24-39 record overall. The Marlins have a 13-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 12 home runs while slugging .458. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12 for 33 with three doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 12 for 34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (calf), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.